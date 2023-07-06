Lexington Police search for armed man who allegedly pretended to be officer

Witnesses said the man was carrying a "shiny object" resembling a badge and a holstered gun.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are looking for a man and asking the public to be vigilant following an encounter that allegedly occurred at a convenience store in June.

Officers are looking for 38-year-old Brian Lee Carlson, who they believe unlawfully presented himself as a police officer on June 7. Several hours after the encounter at the Murphy USA gas station at 500 West Main Street, the victims in the case contacted the actual police.

They said the suspect was in the store around 11 p.m. carrying a gun and "a shiny object that looked like a badge" on his belt.

The victims said the man came to them in the parking lot and claimed one of them stole a can of beer. At the time, the victims said they didn't know the man wasn't an officer. So, they submitted to questioning and a vehicle search. The victims also told police they didn't feel they could leave since the suspect had his hand on his holstered gun.

Witnesses said Carlson told them they could leave when he found nothing in their vehicle.

Police have a warrant for his arrest on a charge of impersonating a police officer. Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Mariah Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or email mtomaino@lexsc.com.