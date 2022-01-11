Lexington Police searching for missing man

Marcus James Miller, 47, may be experiencing mental health issues

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking the public for help in locating Marcus James Miller, 47, of Lexington, South Carolina.

Miller has been reported missing and was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, on Duffie Drive in downtown Lexington. He may be experiencing mental health issues, including hallucinations.

Miller is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and 155 pounds with brown eyes and bald head and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and brown pants.