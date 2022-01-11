Lexington Police searching for missing man

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking the public for help in locating Marcus James Miller, 47, of Lexington, South Carolina.
Miller has been reported missing and was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, on Duffie Drive in downtown Lexington. He may be experiencing mental health issues, including hallucinations.
Miller is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and 155 pounds with brown eyes and bald head and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and brown pants.
If you have any information as to Marcus James Miller's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Heath with the Lexington Police Department at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com.