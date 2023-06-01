Lexington Police seek leads in shooting death of local music promoter

The investigation continues into the July 2022 robbery and homicide at Lauren Ridge Apartments in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has released new details in the ongoing investigation of a robbery and homicide that took place last summer in the hope that they may lead to an arrest in the case.

Tyler Robinson, 29, had been a resident of Lauren Ridge Apartments for several months before becoming a victim there on July 9, 2022.

According to investigators, at approximately 2 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex off Augusta Road. Arriving at the scene, officers found Robinson in the outside stairway of Building 4. He had been shot several times.

Officers provided aid until Lexington County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took Robinson to an area hospital. There, he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives found evidence that several unknown suspects shot Robinson moments after he arrived at the apartment complex. Detectives believe Robinson was followed to the complex from a club in downtown Columbia and the crime was a planned event.

After being shot, Robinson was robbed of some pieces of custom jewelry and a watch. The suspects then burglarized Robinson's apartment before escaping from the scene.

The custom jewelry pieces Robinson was wearing when he was killed include:

a gold necklace and pendant with jewels with "Smooth" and "LMC"

two jeweled gold rings, one with "$" and the other with "LMC"

a jeweled gold watch

Robinson was also known as “T-Rob” and “T-Rob Smooth.” He was a music promoter in the greater Columbia area, active in the local music scene, and co-founder and producer at Long Money Camp.

The investigation is ongoing.