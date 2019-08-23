GASTON, S.C. — A middle school was in lock down Thursday when a traffic violation ended with a police chase and K-9 team searching for a suspect.

According to the Gaston Police Department, officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Boyscout Road near Tuxedo Road Thursday afternoon. Officers say the car was traveling 42 MPH in a 35 MPH zone and sped up as it passed the officer.

The officer turned around and attempted to catch up with the car. The officer turned onto West Ball Park Road after seeing dust there. The officer activated blue lights and sirens after seeing the car accelerate across US-321 Officer 'with no regard for public safety.'

The pusuing officer advised headquarters of his status. After running the displayed tag, police found that it had been reported stolen out of Orangeburg County.

The subject then turned right onto Goodwin Road, where he proceeded to the end of the road, drove behind a residence and onto a wooded trail. The subject continued through the woods toward Irvin Jumper Street, where he lost control and struck a tree before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Despite verbal commands from the officer to stop, the subject continued across Irvin Jumper Street into the wooded area toward Mack Street.

A nearby school, Frances Mack intermediate School, in Lexington District Four, was notified of the situation. Since the school was nearby, officials made the decision to lock down the facility. This occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, Gaston police and Lexington County deputies were on campus at Frances Mack at the time of dismissal out of precaution and safety to anyone concerned about the incident.

The subject, who is reported to be a white male in his mid to late forties with no shirt and camo cargo shorts, was not located despite the use of K9 Officer Bella to track him.

After speaking with a passenger of the vehicle, reported to be the subject's girlfriend, police identified the subject as Daniel Addy, who was driving with a suspended license. Police then determined Addy is wanted by North police, Swansea police and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

After Orangeburg County confirmed the car in question was still reported as stolen, it was inventoried and towed away.