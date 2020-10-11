x
Crime

Lexington Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Red Bank

According to the release, the shooting incident happened at a home on South Hampton Avenue in Red Bank Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death in Red Bank. 

According to the release, the shooting incident happened at a home on South Hampton Avenue in Red Bank.

William Clark, 38, died of an apparent gunshot wound he sustained Monday night, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene Monday night after a 911 call about a shooting victim. When they arrived, a person said Clark had been taken to the hospital. 

Anyone with information about this incident call 888-274-6372.  

