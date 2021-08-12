Charges against Lexington County escapee Daniel Hill announced

Hill escaped from custody Wednesday afternoon and was re-arrested after a standoff in Red Bank around 10 p.m.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has announced the charges pending for Daniel Hill, the man who escaped custody Wednesday only to be recaptured around 10 p.m.

Hill is being charged with:

pointing and presenting a firearm,

possession of a handgun by certain persons unlawful,

distribution of methamphetamines,

assaulting a police officer,

unlawful taking of a weapon from a police officer,

grand larceny,

and two counts of escape.

Hill's escapades began early Wednesday afternoon when Lexington County Sheriff's deputies tried to serve Hill warrants for drug charges. During a confrontation with officers, Hill was handcuffed and put in an ambulance to be looked over. Somehow, Hill was able to get out of the ambulance and run away.

-two counts of escape https://t.co/jXqsnAtrsh — Adam Myrick (@AdamThePIO) December 9, 2021

Hill was next seen at an area Bojangles on Augusta Road, several miles away.

Hill then allegedly stole a Ford pick-up truck that was later recovered at a location off Southwood Drive in Red Bank. A gun that had been in the truck was not found inside and law enforcement presumed Hill had the gun.

Authorities said Hill was picked up by a friend who took him to a home in Red Bank. SWAT team officers surrounded the home and were able to arrest Hill and take him into custody.