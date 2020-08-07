Man wanted in Lexington party shooting that killed man

One man killed, child injured at party in Gaston on June 25

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a Gaston man they say was involved in a deadly fight at a party late last month.

According to arrest warrants, Keyshaun Alfred Muller, 19, is charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Trayon Newhouse.

Muller shot and killed Newhouse after the two men argued in front of a house on Minolta Drive in Gaston on June 25, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Detectives involved in the case said Newhouse was not armed nor did he provoke Muller before the shooting, which also injured a child.

“We know some might people be uneasy about helping us find and arrest Muller,” Koon said. “I can assure everyone that sharing tips through Crimestoppers is always anonymous. Nobody has a way to track your name, your phone number or your location. Even if you end up getting paid for a tip, it’s all done anonymously.”