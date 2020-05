LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in identifying three men they say allegedly stole items from the Sportsman's Warehouse on Piney Grove Road.

Surveillance video captures the images of the three entering the store. If you know the men, or have information about this incident, you are asked to contact Midlands CrimeStoppers at CrimeSC.com or 1-888-CRIME-SC