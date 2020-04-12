72-year-old woman dead after being shot in downtown Lexington, police say

A 72-year-old woman has died after being shot in the face during an argument on Main Street in Lexington, according police.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 72-year-old Gilbert woman has died after being shot in the face during an argument on Main Street in Lexington, according to Lexington police.

Police say they were dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the face and immediately began rendering aid until Lexington County EMS arrived.

The woman passed away while being transported to the hospital.

Officers said they also found a man at the scene with a handgun. The49-year-old Lexington man was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives, police say.

A witness at the scene told police that the shooting had occurred during an argument.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information, including the names of those involved, may be released at a later time.