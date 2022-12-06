Lexington shooting investigation continues, police ask public for information

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has home security footage, has seen related social media postings, or has other information to come forward.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment back in October.

Police say the shooting happened on October 9, 2022, at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington.

Investigators say they responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot in the lower body several times outside of his apartment.

Officers say they provided aid until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was released from the hospital later that same day.



Witnesses told detectives that they saw two black males run into the nearby woods and that a white or silver sedan was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Related Articles Lexington shooting at Main Street apartment leaves one wounded

Police say the victim has not cooperated with detectives, who believe the shooting may be connected to narcotics trafficking.



Security video from the victim’s door camera, obtained with a search warrant, showed two males, each dressed in black clothing with masks over their faces, in the breezeway of the apartment complex with firearms.



Detectives are again asking anyone who witnessed this incident, has home security footage, has seen related social media postings, or has other information that may be helpful in this case to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569 or jtaylor@lexsc.com or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: