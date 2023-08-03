Dispute between 2 men, 2 women ends with one person shot in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is receiving treatment following a shooting in Lexington County on Thursday morning.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road around 4:30 a.m. The department said investigators were still on the scene, and the wounded victim, a man, was shot in the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Authorities haven't provided many details regarding the ongoing investigation but said preliminary reports suggest the shooting evolved from a fight between two women and two men. The sheriff's department is treating this as an isolated incident between people who know one another.