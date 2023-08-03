Dispute between 2 men, 2 women ends with one person shot in Lexington County

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road around 4:30 a.m. The department said investigators were still on the scene, and the wounded victim, a man, was shot in the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.