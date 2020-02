LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men who allegedly took multiple items from a local Target store.

The incident happened at the Target on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington on Feb. 16.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Payton at (803) 358-7271. People can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Lexington shoplifting suspect 1

Lexington Police Department

Lexington shoplifter 2

Lexington Police Department

.