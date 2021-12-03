Fight over $20 ends with knife, larceny arrests at Lexington County middle school

Now, two girls are facing charges - one for having a weapon and the other for allegedly taking the money.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two Lexington County students have been charged in a dispute over $20 that led to one of them pulling out a knife on a middle school campus.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's District, the dispute began when the cash was allegedly stolen from one of the girls at Gilbert Middle School. The other apparently refused to give that money back.

That's when the alleged victim of the theft is accused of showing a knife and demanding the money be returned.

As a result of the incident, the girl with the knife has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds and the other is facing a charge of larceny for refusing to return the money.