Off-duty paramedic attacked by suspected DUI driver after multi-vehicle crash in Lexington: police

Several people involved in the collision were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A driver in Lexington has been arrested after allegedly causing a crash that injured several people and then attacking someone who came to help.

Lexington Police reported just after 6 p.m. that a crash involving multiple vehicles had shut down inbound lanes on Sunset Boulevard with traffic being detoured onto Hope Ferry Road. Outbound traffic was also limited to one lane.

An update shared just after 7 p.m. revealed that the crash involved a vehicle crossing into ongoing traffic. Specifically, Lexington Police said that the wreck was caused by a driver leaving the outbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard and crossing the median hitting several vehicles on that side.

After the crash, however, police said the driver also attacked an off-duty paramedic who had stopped to help. The at-fault driver and several others involved in the crash were injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver police now believe caused the crash and initiated an attack afterward faces charges of driving under the influence and assault and battery.