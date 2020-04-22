WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — He just had to have it. Now the Lexington County Sheriff's Office hopes you can help identify the topiary thief caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Pineview Florist located at 3030 Leaphart Rd. in West Columbia.

Detectives are hoping someone can identify the male driver shown on the video.

If you have any information about the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or leave a tip at midlandscrimestoppers.com