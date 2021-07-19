Woman assaulted children at Lexington daycare, police say

Breanna Audette charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with 14 counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child after she allegedly assaulted children at a daycare and after school facility in the Town of Lexington, South Carolina.

Police say Breanna Marie Audette, an employee at Harvest Daycare & Afterschool on Whiteford Way, was captured on security footage. According to officers, on the video she can be seen aggressively grabbing several children by the arm, neck and face and, in one incident, pushing a child to the ground.

Audette, 23, of Irmo, was arrested on July 15 and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and given at $14,000 bond.