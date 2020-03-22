LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of a single motor vehicle accident that occurred on I-20 westbound at mile marker 38 at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020.



According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Marco Antonio Miranda-Giron, 26, of Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Miranda-Giron’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.



The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.