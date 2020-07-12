A 35-year-old woman called 911 and said her father shot himself. Later, she told investigators she shot her father after an argument.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A woman in Liberty County is charged with murder after first reporting her father's death as a suicide.

Ciera Eaton, 35, called 911 at 2:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and told the operator her father, Michael Eaton, 64, had committed suicide at their house on County Road 4533, Liberty County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ken DeFoor said in a news release.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Eaton lying in the front yard of a mobile home dead from a gunshot wound, DeFoor said.

Both the father and daughter lived in the same mobile home, which was converted into a duplex arrangement.

During the investigation, deputies started to question the story Ciera Eaton told them after looking at evidence at the scene, Liberty County Criminal Investigation Commander Capt. Billy Knox said in the news release.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators and the Texas Rangers also came to the home to continue investigating.

Not long afterwards, Ciera Eaton told investigators she shot her father with a handgun after a family dispute, DeFoor said.

Eaton was charged with murder and booked into the Liberty County Jail. She is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

The investigation is still ongoing as the Liberty County Sheriff's Office works to determine exactly what led to the shooting.