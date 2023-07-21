Man gets life sentence for attack, sexual assault of USC student

The victim was able to fight off her attacker and get to safety.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison following a four-day trial over the attack and sexual assault of a University of South Carolina college student.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office announced on Friday that 41-year-old Robert Drayton was convicted by a jury on counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct kidnapping for an incident in the early morning of April 28, 2021.

Prosecutors said that, around 4 a.m., Drayton broke into the victim's apartment, broke her nose and attempted to strangle her. He then sexually assaulted the victim as she bled from his initial attack. The victim fought her attacker during the 20-minute assault and ran to safety, prosecutors said.

An investigation into the attack uncovered surveillance video from the victim's apartment complex that showed a man jumping a fence into the victim's patio area and later running from the scene. Through Crime Stoppers, a witness identified the suspect as Drayton.

Officials said that, at the time of his arrest, Drayton was wearing shoes that matched the prints found at the scene. DNA evidence at the scene and his admission to being the person seen on video further secured the case against Drayton.