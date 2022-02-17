$170,000 reward now offered in disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil, 3

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is now offering $150,000 and San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering $20,000 – which ends up being a grand total of $170,000.

SAN ANTONIO — The reward for the missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl, Lina Sardar Khil, has been increased to a whopping $170,000. The Islamic Center of San Antonio made the announcement by sharing a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday night.

"Everyone please join us in praying for Lina’s safe return to her family. Below is an update on the reward," the post said.

Lina vanished from the playground of a northwest-side apartment complex on December 20, 2021. Since then, multiple searches have been conducted by both the FBI, SAPD and other agencies – along with volunteers organized by Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach. They have searched for Lina in rural areas, including a nearby greenbelt in San Antonio all the way to 70 miles away in parts of the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg.

Lina’s father, Riaz Khil, has expressed gratitude for the massive amount of assistance in the search for his daughter.

Islamic Center of San Antonio is a non-profit organization, which was established in Texas in 1993 as "the first center of its kind in San Antonio. Its goal is to serve the increasingly diverse Muslim community of San Antonio and the neighboring cities," its website says.