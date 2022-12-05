Lincoln Cemetery in Columbia vandalized with spray-paint

Headstones and markers were spray painted at Lincoln Cemetery on Farrow Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A private cemetery in Columbia was subject to vandalism as unknown individuals spray painted graffiti on multiple gravestones.

Dozens of headstones and grave markers at Lincoln Cemetery, at 4900 Farrow Road in northeast Columbia, were damaged. Leevy’s Funeral Home owns Lincoln Cemetery and was made aware of the damages on Wednesday.

Early Thursday morning, families arrived at Lincoln to try and clean up the headstones and markers that had been spray painted.

The funeral home believes the damage was caused by an area gang and reported the incident to Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Gang Task Force.

CPD is reviewing surveillance video from along Farrow Road in an attempt to identify those responsible for the vandalism. They said they are working to determine how the graves were damaged.