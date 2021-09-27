Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of 8-year old Mason Hanahan, shooter still unknown

8-year-old Mason Hanahan, an Oak Grove Elementary 2nd grader and Dixie Youth All Star baseball player, was shot in the head in 2019.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington woman has been convicted in the 2019 shooting death of an 8-year-old Lexington boy in a robbery that had been arranged by his dad's girlfriend. The actual shooter, however, is still unknown.

Authorities say 25-year-old Linda Monette, who was convicted in Lexington County last week, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in the home invasion plot which killed 8-year-old Mason Hanahan. Hanahan was an Oak Grove Elementary 2nd grader and Dixie Youth All Star baseball player.

The boy was visiting his father's house when a shoot out occurred during what authorities say was a plot to rob the home.

Authorities say Monette, the father's live-in girlfriend, who was present at the time of the shooting, planned to have someone break into the Lexington home where she lived on May 14 and steal several pounds of marijuana.

Mason was shot in the head and killed in the ensuing shootout between the father and the robber.

Austin Hanahan, Mason's father, was injured during the shooting but recovered. He later turned himself into authorities after recovering from his gunshot wound, in relation to the drugs in the home.

Monette was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary and armed robbery after authorities later discovered that she help set up the burglary that ended in tragedy.

Monette received concurrent sentences on remaining convictions for Burglary – First Degree, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy. Under South Carolina law, Monette is not eligible for parole.

The actual shooter is still unknown. Authorities had said a car of interest in the investigation was described as a dark sedan, a boxy 80s model that law enforcement described as a "grandma car."

Authorities say the case remains an open investigation and law enforcement is seeking additional information regarding the identity of the intruder.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, or the identity of the intruder, they are asked to to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.