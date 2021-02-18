LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, a man was robbed by a tow truck driver while his vehicle was stuck in the snow.
The report states 40-year-old Aaron Hernandez's vehicle was stuck in the snow at the intersection of Mabelvale West and Mabelvale Main on Wednesday evening.
Hernandez said he flagged down a tow truck driver to get his vehicle out of the snow and then worked out a price for the help he'd received.
But when Hernandez went to pay, the driver reportedly pulled out a bat and demanded Hernandez give him his wallet.
Hernandez said he gave the driver his wallet and the driver left.