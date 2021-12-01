Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night outside of the Kroger on Geyer Springs Road and a 3-year-old was taken from the scene.

According to police, the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering.

Official say that the victim's 3-year-old, Delilah Collier, was allegedly taken from the scene by the suspect and the mother.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 4-door silver BMW with temporary tags taped on the window.

UPDATE:

The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for Delilah Collier, who was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey shirt and and a pink cheetah print sweater, blue jeans, and a hot pink jacket with silver stars.

Delilah may be travelling with 22-year-old Dominique Phillips.

If you have information on the location of Delilah, you are asked to call 501-371-4829.