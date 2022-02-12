Arkansas woman rescued after trafficking arrest in Miami

The 21-year-old was rescued after she was able to text her father on Thanksgiving, which alerted authorities to arrest Kyron Richardson.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock woman has been rescued after a man was arrested in Miami, Florida for his alleged connection to human trafficking.

Law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Kyron Richardson for his involvement that forced a 21-year-old Little Rock woman into "commercialized prostitution," according to a press release.

Officials say the victim was reportedly contacted through "a series of social media communications" and was invited by Richardson to travel with him from Little Rock to Miami.

Richardson allegedly said "she was too beautiful" to be in Little Rock and offered a one-way plane ticket to Miami.

When she arrived she was taken to a home where she met three other women and admitted to seeing physical violence towards other women.

The victim stated she feared for her life because Richardson owned a rifle and felt she would anger him if she didn't earn money through prostitution and dancing.

She was finally able to text her father on Thanksgiving and told him she was in trouble and sent him the address.

The Miami Police Department was contacted on November 29 and Richardson was arrested.

He was arrested with $18,000 in cash on him and several guns were found at the home.

Richardson is being charged two counts of first degree human trafficking, unlawful use of a communications device, and deriving support from proceeds of prostitution.