COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott released dash cam video of suspects firing at his officer, which he says underscores the dangers his officers face every day.

The video showed the final moments of a high-speed chase following a bank robber that ended in a subdivision.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department will be holding a press conference at noon on Friday about the recent bank robbery.

Sheriff Leon Lott will provide additional details and updates about the bank robbery that occurred Thursday at AllSouth Federal Credit Union. Two of his deputies were fired at during the incident, but both are unharmed.

Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested three men in connection with the bank robbery. Devanta Boyd, 25, Devin Mincey, 25, and Daniel Williams, 19,

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, two suspects robbed the AllSouth Federal Credit Union at 1280 Roberts Branch Parkway. That's located in an area just off the Killian Road exit on Interstate 77.

After taking the money, the suspects drove off. But employees of the bank gave a good description of the vehicle, and two deputies in the area--Officers Chris Duke and Bryan McAdams--began pursuing the suspects' vehicle.

Eventually the suspects drove to the Heather Green Subdivision near Longleaf Middle School, and ended up at at cul-de-sac. At that point, Lott says the three suspects got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Duke and McAdams, who were still in the vehicle.

Deputies chased the suspects from I-77 to Highway 277, and finally over to Wilson Boulevard. During the chase, Lott says other people were run off the road by the suspects. Finally, officers used a pit maneuver to force the suspects' car to crash.

The suspect then ran a second time, the sheriff said, but deputies were able to catch them quickly. One of the suspects had gunshot wounds to his thigh and calf, but the injury was not serious.