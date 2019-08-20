COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference Tuesday concerning a club that he believes is a problem.

Lott is expected to speak at 11 a.m.

According to law enforcement, the club is operating illegal as a sexually explicit business.

Sheriff Lott has closed two other clubs in the past month, Club LaRoice and the Mi Casita Sports bar. Sheriff Lott will hold a news conference on Tuesday to address another club.

