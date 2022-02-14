No cameras are allowed in the federal courthouse, but you can follow along here for live updates.

Opening statements are expected Monday in the federal hate crimes trial for men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery:

The selected jury includes three Black jurors, eight white and one Hispanic juror.

White, middle-aged women make up a majority of the final panel.

Opening statements will start after the jury is sworn in.

As this second trial of three defendants already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery gets underway, there are many questions swirling about the reasons for the seemingly duplicative proceeding.

What’s the difference?

Unlike their murder trial in state court, the new trial is a federal hate crimes case. Georgia did not have a hate crimes statute when Ahmaud Arbery was killed – it was just one of four states without one.

The state subsequently adopted a hate crime law, but the men could not be prosecuted retroactively under that law in state court.

What’s a hate crime?

Despite the name, it is not necessary for prosecutors to prove the three men actually “hated” Ahmaud Arbery; only that they committed the alleged crimes because of his race.

