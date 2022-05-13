Campus now secure after possible security threat at White Knoll High School

Authorities say a student associated with the incident has been located and being interviewed by investigators.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says White Knoll High School is now safe following a possible security threat earlier in the day.

Authorities confirmed around 12:40 p.m. that student and staff movement at White Knoll High School in the Red Bank area of Lexington County had been restricted due to the suspected threat. Initially, in a 1:30 p.m. update, the sheriff's department said the search for a student associated with the incident was still ongoing.

However, by 2 p.m., the sheriff's department had updated that the student associated with the security threat had been identified and was being interviewed by investigators. It's unclear what, if any, charges that student may be facing and details regarding the threat itself are still extremely limited.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.