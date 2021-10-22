Columbia apartment complex shooting leaves one dead

The victim was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex off of Longcreek Drive on Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Columbia apartment complex on Thursday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at 1800 Longcreek Drive. There, police found a man in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

Emergency medical personnel responded but the man ultimately died from his injuries. The sheriff's department did not identify the victim or a possible motive for the shooting.