Ohio police warn of fentanyl pills being sold to look like Tylenol

Other seized pills were actually made of cocaine.

Police in Lorain are issuing a stark warning about a new way drug dealers are attempting to infiltrate the community.

Officials recently seized a number of pills that had been made to look like Tylenol and other common over-the-counter medications when they were, in fact, composed of fentanyl and cocaine. Other cocaine pills were pressed to look like Metoprolol, a blood pressure medicine.

"We would like to advise the public to always be cautious when handling medication, even if it appears to be over-the-counter medication," the department wrote on Facebook."

Fentanyl, normally a strong anesthetic, can be deadly if ingested recreationally. Anyone in Lorain with questions or suspicions regarding the medication they have is asked to immediately call the police department at (440) 204-2100.