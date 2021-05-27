Lori Vallow Daybell deemed 'not competent' to proceed with trial in Idaho

The psychological assessment was taken before Lori and her current husband Chad Daybell were indicted on new murder and conspiracy charges earlier this week.

IDAHO, USA — Court records filed Thursday in Idaho said Lori Vallow Daybell is "not competent" to proceed with the trial.

Records show the psychological assessment was taken before Lori and her current husband Chad Daybell were indicted on new murder and conspiracy charges earlier this week connected to the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, along with Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Charles Vallow, according to a statement from Chandler police released Thursday. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is reviewing that case.

Lori's been in an Indio jail since March 2019, after her children disappeared in Idaho in September.

Investigators found Tylee and JJ's bodies buried in Chad Daybell's backyard in June 2020. Chad was arrested after that discovery and both he and Lori were originally charged with conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence until the new charges were filed this week.

Lori used to live in Arizona with her children before she moved them to Idaho in September 2019. Tylee and JJ would disappear before the end of that month.

Chad and Lori married in November 2019, about two weeks after Chad's first wife Tammy was killed.

Tammy's death was originally ruled as "natural" but her body was later exhumed.

Chad and Lori are both facing conspiracy charges in Tammy's death. Chad is also charged with first-degree murder in her death.

The move to Idaho came after Lori's brother Alex Cox shot and killed Lori's fourth husband Charles Vallow at their home in Chandler.

Cox died at his home in Gilbert in 2019. The medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes, but Gilbert police continued to investigate. The department eventually came to the same conclusion as the medical examiner.

Cox comes up several times in investigations from Arizona to Idaho. It was his cell phone records that led police to the locations where Tylee and JJ were buried.

12 News on Youtube