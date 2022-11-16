Lori Vallow fit to proceed to trial, Idaho court finds

Vallow is charged in the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. Her trial will be rescheduled.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow has been found competent to stand trial in connection with the deaths of two of her children and the late wife of her current husband.

Fremont County District Judge Steven Boyce on Tuesday issued a decision lifting the stay that was issued on Oct. 6, when proceedings in Vallow's case were suspended over questions about her mental competency. Before the stay, Vallow was scheduled to stand trial with her husband, Chad Daybell, in January. That trial date was vacated and will be rescheduled.

A competency hearing, exempt from public disclosure, took place on Nov. 9. The document detailing the reasons why the court found Vallow competent and the details of her mental health is sealed. Boyce's decision was entered into the public record in the form of a one-page statement.

Vallow and Daybell have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy charges related to the deaths of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are currently set to stand trial jointly, but Daybell's attorney has filed a motion to sever the trial; in other words, split the cases. A hearing on that motion took place Nov. 10. Judge Boyce has not yet issued his decision.