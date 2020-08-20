Feds: 'Lottery Lawyer' swindled SC winner of millions

Authorities say a New York attorney stole tens of millions from the winnings from a $1.5 billion ticket holder he represented.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Federal authorities say a New York attorney who represented a South Carolina woman who cashed in on a $1.5 billion ticket has been indicted on charges he stole tens of millions from the winnings he was entrusted to invest.

Authorities say an indictment unsealed this week charged self-proclaimed “Lottery Lawyer” Jason Kurland with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said Kurland had been entrusted to safeguard a total of more than $3 billion in lottery winnings.

Prosecutors say more than $70 million was taken from the woman who in 2019 cashed in her $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket bought at a South Carolina convenience store.