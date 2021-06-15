Louisville officer facing federal charges for hitting kneeling protester resigns

Cory Evans was served with pre-termination letters June 10 after he was federally charged with violating a person's constitutional rights during a protest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer accused of hitting someone in the back of the head with a riot stick while they were kneeling during the first weekend of Breonna Taylor protests has resigned, the department confirmed.

Cory Evans was served with pre-termination letters June 10 after he was federally charged with violating a person's constitutional rights during a protest on May 31, 2020.

According to an LMPD memorandum, Evans resigned from the department June 14.

Evans allegedly struck a person surrendering for arrest in the back of the head while they were kneeling with their hands in the air. Court documents say the person was injured in the incident.

The department said the allegations were sent to federal authorities as soon as they came to light, and Evans was placed on administrative assignment during the federal investigation.

"It is a problem actually in law enforcement that notoriously officers who are accused of misconduct often disciplined for misconduct, and sometimes even fired are able to get jobs in other departments," University of Louisville law professor Samuel Marcosson said.

Even though Evans resignation letter arrived before LMPD was able to finalize his termination the felony charge still leaves him in trouble, according to Marcosson.

"Assuming his guilty plea goes forward that he's going to be a convicted felon, that would have a much more significant and certain consequence for his ability to work down the road," Marcosson said.

Under Kentucky Law, if police officers plead guilty to or are convicted of a felony they lose their certification in the state, but Marcosson says that doesn't mean Evans won't have a chance to find another job with a police department outside of the Commonwealth. He says each police department varies especially smaller ones that are under-staffed.

"Some states may say that for a certain amount of time you are barred," Marcosson said. "Other states might say for example that you can get [the felony charge] expunged or you can reapply for certification here after a certain period of time."

A separate Louisville police officer is under investigation after a video showed him repeatedly punching a protester during an arrest in April. Chief Erika Shields said the incident "raises serious questions and is not consistent with LMPD training."

Kentucky state rep. Attica Scott, her daughter and community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright are also suing LMPD officers over their arrest at a protest one day after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor decision.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil investigation into LMPD in April, saying the Justice Department will investigate whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing at LMPD — including the use of force of people engaging in protests and other activities protected by the First Amendment.

This story will be updated.

