17-year-old brings gun to Lower Richland High School

District officials say the weapon was in a bookbag and was never pointed at anyone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 17-year-old student brought a gun to Lower Richland High School, Richland County deputies confirmed.

The incident happened Wednesday morning. Richland School District One released a statement saying the gun was in the student's bookbag and was not discharged or pointed at anyone.

Deputies detained the student. It's not immediately clear if he will be facing any charges.

Richland County deputies had said the school was put on a modified lockdown, but the district later said the school was not on lockdown, citing the principal.