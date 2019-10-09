LUGOFF, S.C. — According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, a suspect stole a vehicle from a McDonalds in Lugoff Tuesday morning.

The suspect used a handgun to steal a 1995 Chevrolet at a McDonalds in Lugoff around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

The license plate number is SC 1731NA, and the truck is lifted and is white in color.

The McDonalds where the carjacking took place is located within walking distance of the sheriff's office.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the individual.

The sheriffs office has reason to believe that the truck maybe in Columbia possibly around the North Main Street area.

Deputies released security images of the suspect and is asking that anyone with information to call (803) 425-1512 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.