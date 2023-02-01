Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals

Sunday's murder in Upper Sandusky involving a machete is just another example of what is becoming an alarming trend of crimes committed with that type of weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate.

Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.

"She fell down straight to the ground. He hit her in the back of the neck," said a 911 caller. Audio of the call was provided by the Upper Sandusky Police Department.

Berkele was arrested shortly after in a parked car outside the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday's murder in Upper Sandusky involving a machete is just another example of what is becoming an alarming trend of crimes committed with that type of weapon.

In New York City, a man attacked police with a machete on New Year's Eve not far from Times Square. Two officers were injured.

Michael Kavalecz is a combative instructor and says machetes are becoming a weapon of choice. "It's very accessible," he told 3News. "You don't have to walk into a gun store and fill out an application."

A machete can be purchased in most stores that sell garden tools. Kavalecz says when someone comes at you with a machete, it's "very challenging to offer defense against it. It can be done, absolutely, but it's very challenging."

Keris Reibel had just gotten married in October. She was described by her family as "an amazing, kind, and sweet young woman who lit up the world her smile." But now, instead of planning her future, a GoFundMe has been set up so her husband of just over two months can plan her funeral.

Meanwhile, police continue to try to figure out why a machete-wielding man would kill a woman with a bright future.