EASTOVER, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a woman found her neighbor dead inside his lower Richland County home.

Richland County EMS responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, and forced their way into a home in the 300 block of Willie Wilson Road in Eastover, after a neighbor — who was concerned for the resident’s welfare — broke her way into the home to check on him and found him with multiple injuries to the upper body.

The woman said she had not seen or heard from her neighbor since Tuesday, Feb. 18, and was concerned for his welfare.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by EMS when they found the man dead in his home.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man as Robert Gerhart, 67, of Eastover. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the upper body.

Richland County Investigators are asking anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.