Mail carrier robbed near University of South Carolina campus, Thursday

The armed robbery took place in the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday - the victim a mail carrier.

According to a short statement provided by police on Friday, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive which maps show running between 650 and 1,300 feet from the Athletic Village on South Marion Street.

While police said at least one of the suspects in the case was armed, they reported no injuries in the robbery. The two suspects in the case are accused of stealing the victim's work keys.