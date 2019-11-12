COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hopkins man has been sentenced to 40 years in connection to a shooting in Five Points.

Arthur Jones plead guilty to three counts of attempted murder, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

In March 2018, Jones shot three people after he was involved in an unknown argument with another male and he allegedly shot multiple times into a large crowd, according to investigators.

One of the men injured in a shooting in Five Points was identified as a criminal justice major and ROTC member at Saint Augustine's University (SAU).

