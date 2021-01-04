Man charged with breaking into South Carolina prison

The incident happened at a prison in Spartanburg County.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — South Carolina corrections officials have charged a man they say tried to break into a state prison. That's right. Into the prison.

Officers said the 19-year-old was found between the inner and outer fence at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in the town of Enoree in Spartanburg County. They had been alerted to what he was doing at the upper prison yard.

Officers say he was bleeding from cuts from the fence's razor wire. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, a large hold had been cut in the fence and the pieces of his clothes were in the fence.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then released and immediately taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Which of course is behind a fence.

The agency released photos of the items they said they confiscated from him, as well as the damage done to the fence. They say he had four backpacks filled with contraband, including marijuana, cigarettes, cellphones, tobacco, mini-bottles of alcohol, and other items.

The arrest warrant states the man told officers he was trying to bring the items into the prison so he'd get money in exchange.