Man accused of crime spree around Richland County hospitalized; faces several charges upon release

Crimes ranged from shoplifting and vehicle theft to attempted murder. He also faces charges with the Richland County Sheriff's Department, authorities say.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is receiving treatment and soon to face several charges after a crime spree that police say ranged from shoplifting and car theft to stabbing an acquaintance in Forest Acres.

Forest Acres Police said 30-year-old Jeremy Alan Boone of Lexington County faces charges in the city and with the Richland County Sheriff's Department following an incident that appears to have begun with grocery store shoplifting and escalated throughout the day.

Police said Boone allegedly attempted to steal from the Publix on Forest Drive. Responding officers said they learned at the scene that he allegedly committed the crime while in his work vehicle - which his employer verified.

Police said Boone drove to the Covenant Crossing area, where he crashed that vehicle on Covenant Road near Brickyard Condominiums on Bethel Church Road. Investigators said Boone appears to know someone who lives at the location.

While there, officers report Boone scuffled with the man he knew over a firearm," Forest Acres Police said in a statement. "As the victim was trying to get away, Boone stabbed the victim in the backside with a pocket knife."

The victim told police Boone then grabbed a second gun and pointed it at him; however, it wasn't loaded. Police said the suspect allegedly stole the victim's car and left Forest Acres to continue a spree of violent crimes elsewhere in Richland County. Forest Acres didn't list any crimes outside the city's jurisdiction but said Boone faces additional charges elsewhere.

WLTX has contacted the Richland County Sheriff's Department for additional information. Forest Acres Police said Boone was caught and taken to an area hospital. As of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, he wasn't listed as an inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

However, once released, police said he faces charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, grand larceny for the vehicle theft and shoplifting.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said in a statement that it was a miracle the incidents weren't far worse.