Man coughed on items at SC Walmart, gets arrested, police say

Spartanburg County deputies say the man entered the Boiling Spring Walmart on Sunday.

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested after deputies say he intentionally coughed on items at a Walmart store.

Multiple media outlets report the man was charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property.

Spartanburg County deputies say the man entered the Boiling Spring Walmart on Sunday, July 19. Police say he then began coughing on merchandise.

Videos were posted on social media showing some of the alleged incident.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and bond was set at $6,000.

WYFF-TV cited an incident report that stated the merchandise has to be thrown away.

A spokesperson for Walmart released the following statement to WSPA-TV in Spartanburg:

"It's unfortunate that a person would behave this way in our store," it read. "We appreciate our customers who take the health and safety of others seriously."