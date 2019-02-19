TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is accused of fracturing an infant's skull and causing the baby severe traumatic brain injury after becoming annoyed when the child woke him up so soon after a recent feeding.

Aaron James Bordelon, 29, forcefully picked up the 16-day-old baby who suffered bruises and slow breathing, according to law enforcement.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Bordelon didn't call for immediate medical help.

When the victim's mom arrived, investigators say Bordelon used a ride-sharing service to get the baby to Brandon Regional Hospital.

Deputies say he tried to conceal the baby's bruising with makeup, but the mom tried to remove it before they arrived at the emergency room.

The child is currently in critical condition.

"Abuse in any form is unacceptable and this case is especially tragic and emotionally difficult for our detectives as it involves an innocent and defenseless child," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in an email. "There is help available for parents who may feel overwhelmed, by calling 211 for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay."

Bordelon is charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

