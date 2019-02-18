BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Tennessee man is accused of pulling a gun on a couple wearing "Make America Great Again" hats inside a Sam’s Club store, WNKY reports.

The hat is associated with President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

James Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, Tennessee, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. An arrest report says he pulled a gun on the man inside the store Saturday after flipping him off.

WNKY reports the arrest citation said Phillips told police he made the gesture at the man and a woman with him because of the MAGA hats they were wearing.

The arrest report said the man made the same gesture to Phillips. Witnesses told police Phillips then pointed a gun at the man, which can’t be seen on video surveillance.

WNKY reports Phillips was carrying a .40-caliber Glock and two extra magazines in his pocket.

Authorities are holding Phillips in the Warren County Regional Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.