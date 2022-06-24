Aaron Holland was wanted in connection to the June 17 shooting of Landan Jenkins, who is still in critical condition following the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

The man wanted in connection to the shooting of a two-year-old child in South Georgia has been arrested, according to Brunswick Police Department.

Aaron Holland was wanted in connection to the June 17 shooting of Landan Jenkins, who is still in critical condition following the shooting.

Police say Holland was arrested early Friday and is now in custody.

First Coast News spoke with the mother of the toddler who was shot.

Alysa Jenkins' two-year-old son, Landan, is known for his smiles. However, for the past few days, those smiles have been missing after he was shot inside his grandmother's home in Brunswick.

"Next thing you know it's gunshots going off, and after they stopped, all I heard was my friend saying, 'The baby, the baby,'" she told First Coast News.

Jenkin's says Holland was on drugs at the time of the incident and started shooting while laying in the bathtub, hitting Landan in the lower abdomen.

"It hit his spleen, his colon, his intestines and his kidney," she said.

Jenkins says her son is getting better, making it through two surgeries. She's hopeful his breathing tube will be released soon.