Tip leads to arrest of man who kicked, punched deputy in Lexington County

A woman was also arrested for lying to deputies who were searching for the suspect on two occasions.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man accused of assaulting a Lexington County deputy has been taken into custody after two days on the run.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that 33-year-old Allen Michael Rish had been arrested for an incident that first unfolded on Tuesday.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that a deputy had made contact with Rish on Tuesday afternoon while patrolling in the Calks Ferry Road area.

"The deputy was somewhat familiar with Rish and thought he might be wanted on active warrants," the sheriff said.

But the situation quickly devolved after Rish allegedly gave the deputy a fake name and ran away.

At this point, Sheriff Koon said the deputy attempted to use his stun gun on the suspect and ordered him to stop several times. And while the deputy did manage to grab Rish's arm, he responded by kicking the deputy and punching him in the face according to investigators.

Rish was able to get away again and, despite a wide search in the Calks Ferry Road and Pond Branch Road areas on Tuesday night, it wasn't until Thursday that he was taken into custody.

Authorities said it was a community tip that led them to Rish who was hiding out in a camper on Pond Branch Road.

Further investigation also led to the arrest of Carrie Sabrina Isenhower who was accused of lying to deputies who were searching for him on Both Tuesday and Thursday.

Rish was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and a gun possession charge. Isenhower faces two counts of obstruction of justice.