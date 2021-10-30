Man accused of shooting at Richland County deputies identified

The sheriff's department is providing new details in a tense moment between deputies and an armed man atop a roof in northeast Richland County.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has officially named the person they say opened fire on deputies Friday night in northeastern Richland County.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced in a statement, Saturday, that 32-year-old Michael D. Josey had been arrested following an incident that he said, fortunately, didn't end with injuries or worse.

In Saturday's update, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the 100 block of Cascade Street in the Briarcliff community to a report of an armed man on the roof of his home.

Initially, negotiators were attempting to talk to the man, the sheriff's department said. However, the sheriff's office said Josey eventually stopped speaking and instead opened fire on deputies. Two of the county deputies, since identified as Sgt. Josh Robinson and Master Deputy Corey Jager, returned fire but didn't hit Josey.

The sheriff's department then sent in its special response team and deployed tear gas in an effort to get the man to come down. The sheriff's office said he eventually came down off the roof and attempted to run but was captured with the assistance of a taser.

Initially, the sheriff's department didn't identify the suspect as he was being evaluated for physical and mental health issues. However, even at that point in the investigation, Sheriff Lott said there were no excuses that would have justified the shooting.

Throughout the incident, several homes in the neighborhood were evacuated for the safety of nearby residents.