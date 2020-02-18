ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg investigators are seeking a man who stole jewelry from an Orangeburg business last week.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the individual entered the jewelry store as a customer and took two diamond bracelets from an employee.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the Kay's Jewelers on North Road. Employees told investigators that a sales employee was showing the subject a pair of diamond bracelets, and while the employee was attempting to locate a price for one of them, the subject took both bracelets from the counter and ran out of the business.

The subject is described as a black male wearing a striped shirt, dark jeans, yellow shoes and a black stocking cap with a large skull image on it.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.